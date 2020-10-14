News

All





Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Announce New Album, Share “Hesitating Nation” & “Thousand Oaks” New Fragility Due Out January 29, 2021 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution





Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (the project of Alec Ounsworth) have announced a new album, New Fragility, and shared two songs from it, “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks.” New Fragility is due out January 29, 2021 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution. Check out the two singles below followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“These songs are politically motivated, which is unusual for me,” Ounsworth says of the two singles in a press release. “The only other song I’ve written about the failed democracy that is the United States is ‘Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood.’”

“‘Hesitating Nation’ is a song meant to convey my sense of disappointment and alienation with the rewarded mentality of getting ahead at all costs, inevitably to the detriment of those who didn’t sign up to be part of the experiment,” Ounsworth continues.

Of “Thousand Oaks,” Ounsworth adds: “In 2018, there was a shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA which killed 13 people. This song has to do with the impotence of the American government in the face of such tragedies.”

New Fragility Tracklist:

1. Hesitating Nation

2. Thousand Oaks

3. Dee, Forgiven

4. New Fragility

5. Innocent Weight

6. Mirror Song

7. CYHSY, 2005

8. Where They Perform Miracles

9. Went Looking For Trouble

10. If I Were More Like Jesus

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.