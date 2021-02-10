News

Claud Shares Video for New Song "Guard Down" Super Monster Due Out This Friday on Saddest Factory





Claud has shared a new song titled “Guard Down,” via an animated video for it. It will be featured on their upcoming album Super Monster, which releases this Friday (Feb. 12) on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. Check out the song below.

Claud speaks about the inspiration behind the new song in a press release: “I have the hardest time opening up and letting my guard down. When I wrote this song, I had just found out somebody I had feelings for started seeing someone else and my immediate emotional response was to convince myself I didn’t care, even though I really did. The verses and chorus sort of make fun of how I keep myself closed off, but my rap towards the end of the song is a super honest stream of consciousness.”

Previously released songs from Super Monster were “Cuff Your Jeans,” “Gold,” and “Soft Spot,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

