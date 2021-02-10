News

Cleveland Indie Punks Biitchseat Debut New Single, "Anti-Depressed" I'll become kind Coming March 5th Via Refresh Records

Photography by Manda Specht



Cleveland indie punk band Biitchseat has returned with a new single, “Anti-Depressed.” The new single is the first from the band’s newly announced EP I’ll be kind, described by the band as “an EP dedicated to those that are far too hard on themselves.” The EP is the first new music from the band since its 2019 debut, To Name All the Bees in the Backyard.

Opening with a gentle acoustic guitar accompaniment, lead singer Talor Smith begins “Anti-Depressed” with a set of instantly relatable opening lines — “Yeah I let my brain rot / Meant to read a book but I forgot / Now I’m standing by the sidelines / Google words just to find a rhyme / Thinking about Anti-depressants.” The band kicks in right after, turning the song into a ripping power pop rager with just the right balance of self-deprecation, attitude, and irresistible melody. Biitchseat knows how it feels to be stuck and disappointed with yourself and “Anti-Depressed” puts it to words with potent cathartic bursts of punk energy.

Smith told Brooklyn Vegan regarding the song, "'Anti-Depressed' was a total collaboration. I felt really stuck in a lyrical rut, so I asked the band if they had been sitting on any lyrics, and it just so happened that Evan had a full song that he had written. He offered the lyrics and the general chord progression, and I took them without having heard what he intended it to sound like. Listening to what he wrote after writing the song for Biitchseat was a really cool experience. They are truly very different."

"The vibe that the lyrics gave me really resonated- they almost felt like one of those awful dreams of not being able to swim to the surface of the water. There was a desperation to be better in them, blanketed in an acknowledgment of failing oneself and the people that matter most. But, they somehow feel hopeful... and I think that's very in line with the core of our songwriting." Check out “Anti-Depressed” below and watch for I’ll become kind, coming March 5th via Refresh Records.