Clipping Share Lyric Video for New Song “’96 Neve Campbell” (Feat. Cam & China)

Experimental hip-hop trio Clipping (rapper Daveed Diggs, and producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson) are releasing a new album, Visions of Bodies Being Burned, on October 23 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, "'96 Neve Campbell," which features Cam & China and was shared via a lyric video. Watch it below.

Visions of Bodies Being Burned is the second in the band’s horrorcore series, with songs inspired by classic horror films. “’96 Neve Campbell” clearly references Wes Craven’s Scream, which came out in 1996 and starred Neve Campbell.

In a press release Diggs had this to say about Cam & China’s contribution to the song: “We've been fans of theirs for a long time, going back to the days when they were in the group Pink Dollaz. Cam and China continue to be some of the most consistent and under-appreciated lyricists on the West Coast. We've been trying to do a song with them for a while now, and this one felt like a perfect fit. They bodied it.”

Previously the album’s first single “Say the Name,” was one of our Songs of the Week. “Say the Name” took its inspiration from the 1992 film Candyman, which was directed by Bernard Rose and starred Tony Todd as the ghost of a son of a slave who was murdered by a lynch mob, who can be summoned by saying his name five times into a mirror. A direct sequel to Candyman (also titled Candyman) has been written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta and is due out later this year.

Visions of Bodies Being Burned is the follow-up to 2019’s There Existed an Addiction to Blood.

