Clipping Share Lyric Video for New Song “Pain Everyday” (Feat. Michael Esposito)

Experimental hip-hop trio Clipping (rapper Daveed Diggs, and producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson) are releasing a new album, Visions of Bodies Being Burned, on October 23 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Pain Everyday,” which features actor Michael Esposito and was shared via a lyric video. Watch it below.

Visions of Bodies Being Burned is the second in the band’s horrorcore series, with songs inspired by classic horror films. “Pain Everyday” features real EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomena) recordings, aka the supposed sounds of ghosts.

In a press release Diggs had this to say about the song: “This song was one of the most challenging to write because it’s the first time we’ve done a track entirely in ⅞, which, it turns out, is kind of a mind fuck. I love how it came out because it’s in this odd time signature but the flow still feels natural, like rap is supposed to.”

Previously the album’s first single “Say the Name,” was one of our Songs of the Week. “Say the Name” took its inspiration from the 1992 film Candyman, which was directed by Bernard Rose and starred Tony Todd as the ghost of a son of a slave who was murdered by a lynch mob, who can be summoned by saying his name five times into a mirror. A direct sequel to Candyman (also titled Candyman) has been written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta and is due out later this year.

Then they shared another song from it, “’96 Neve Campbell,” which featured Cam & China and was shared via a lyric video. The song clearly referenced Wes Craven’s Scream, which came out in 1996 and starred Neve Campbell.

Visions of Bodies Being Burned is the follow-up to 2019’s There Existed an Addiction to Blood.

