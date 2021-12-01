 Cloakroom Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “A Force at Play” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
Cloakroom Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “A Force at Play”

Dissolution Wave Due Out January 28, 2022 via Relapse

Nov 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Vin Romero
Cloakroom has announced the release of a new album, Dissolution Wave, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Relapse. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “A Force at Play,” co-directed by the band alongside Colorshift. View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Frontman Doyle Martin speaks about the new album in a press release: “We lost a couple of close friends over the course of writing this record. Dreaming up another world felt easier to digest than the real nitty-gritty we’re immersed in every day.”

He also talks about the new song, which was written from the perspective of the album’s protagonist, an asteroid miner who writes songs by night: “The miner is talking about ‘bottling lightning beams,’ which is a new take on the old music industry term ‘lightning in a bottle,’ which can pertain to a fire ass track or a good bottle of homemade booze. As you can imagine, bottling lightning is a pretty hard thing to do.”

The band’s previous studio album, Time Well, came out in 2017 via Relapse.

Dissolution Wave Tracklist:

1. Lost Meaning
2. Dissolution Wave
3. A Force At Play
4. Dottie back Thrash
5. Fear Of Being Fixed
6. Lambspring
7. Doubts
8. Dissembler

