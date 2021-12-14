 Cloakroom Share New Single “Lost Meaning” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021  
Cloakroom Share New Single “Lost Meaning”

Dissolution Wave Due Out January 28, 2022 via Relapse

Dec 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Cloakroom have shared a new single, “Lost Meaning.” It is the latest release and opening track from their forthcoming album, Dissolution Wave, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Relapse. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Doyle Martin describes the new single as “the beginning of our traveler’s expedition. It’s the first step out of your comfort zone into unfamiliar territory. When you cross that threshold, what do you take with you to maintain some sense of the Self? If anything, leaving for a ‘land of silver gilt’ is referring to a gilded age, an egocentric near-future our protagonist is tasked to meander around which of course mirrors our own. Our humble songsmith is singing to the Spire and the Ward of Song, the great filter, the barometer of creative thought in this universe. With any luck, they’ll be acknowledged and their voice won’t get lost in the discordance of meaningless creativity for the wrong reasons.”

Upon announcement of the album last month, the band shared a video for its lead single, “A Force at Play.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s previous studio album, Time Well, came out in 2017 via Relapse.

