News

All





Cloakroom Share Video for New Single “Fear of Being Fixed” Dissolution Wave Due Out January 28 via Relapse

Photography by Vin Romero



Cloakroom have shared a video for their new single “Fear of Being Fixed.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Dissolution Wave, which will be out on January 28 via Relapse. Watch the Colorshift-directed video below.

Previously released singles from the band’s upcoming album are “A Force at Play,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Lost Meaning.” The band’s previous studio album, Time Well, came out in 2017 via Relapse.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.