Cloud Nothings Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Am I Something”

Cloud Nothings have announced a new album, The Shadow I Remember, and shared its first single, “Am I Something.” The Shadow I Remember is due out February 26, 2021 via Carpark. The band have also announced a 10th anniversary reissue of Turning On, due out January 29, 2021 via Carpark (no matter that the album came out in 2010, making 2021 its 11th anniversary). Check out “Am I Something” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Steve Albini, who produced the band’s 2012 album Attack On Memory, returns as producer. The album was recorded at his Electrical Audio studios in Chicago.

Lu Yang directed the “Am I Something” video. Frontman Dylan Baldi had this to say about it in a press release: “I became familiar with Lu Yang's work through her exhibit in Cleveland, Ohio at MOCA Cleveland in 2017. I was really drawn to her approach of tying religion into gender and various gendered bodily functions. The animation style of some of her work is also exactly on my wavelength—like a psychedelic genderless Sims game. Very excited to be able to work with Lu!”

Director Lu Yang adds: “The music video created for Cloud Nothings is a scene from my videogame The Great Adventure of Material World which depicts an artistic reality where we are exploring and roaming, in a non-binary way, post-death delusions and the intermediate state of Bardo. Bardo has a particularly special meaning in Buddhism as the connecting point and intermediate state between life and death, past and future lives, waking and sleep, and the space in-between.”

The Shadow I Remember Tracklist:

1. Oslo

2. Nothing Without You

3. The Spirit Of

4. Only Light

5. Nara

6. Open Rain

7. Sound Of Alarm

8. Am I Something

9. It's Love

10. A Longer Moon

11. The Room It Was

