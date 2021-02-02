News

Cloud Nothings Share New Song “Nothing Without You” Alongside Accompanying Video Game The Shadow I Remember Out February 26 on Carpark





Cloud Nothings have shared a new song titled “Nothing Without You,” released in accompaniment with a quirky video game found on their website. “Nothing Without You” will be on the band’s forthcoming album The Shadow I Remember, set to be released on February 26 via Carpark. Listen to the song below.

Frontman Dylan Baldi talks about the song and video game in a press release: “‘Nothing Without You’ explores both the negative and positive aspects of dependency, whether it be on a person, a place, an object, or nothing at all. Jesse Jacobs and Vagabond Dog took that concept and filtered it through the ultimate needy creature, the Tamagotchi.”

Video game creator Jesse Jacobs adds: “Put your compassion to the test by providing care and protection to this new species of virtual pet. This fussy animal demands a quality diet, clean living environment, and righteous tunes.”

On February 17, the band will be holding a livestream performance via Bandcamp to commemorate the release of their upcoming album. Tickets can be purchased here.

The band re-released their debut album Turning On last Thursday (Jan. 29) in honor of its 10 year anniversary. The album, reissued on vinyl, includes four bonus live tracks in addition to the original tracklist. A video for a live rendition of “Can’t Stay Awake” that is featured on the reissue has been released alongside it; it was shot by bassist TJ Duke, and it can be seen below.

The band has shared two other songs from The Shadow I Remember so far: “Am I Something” and “The Spirit Of.”

