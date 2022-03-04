Club Intl Share Video for New Single “Ride” Featuring Desire
Out Now via Italians Do It Better
Mar 04, 2022
Photography by Erik Lee Snyder
Club Intl have shared a video for their new single “Ride,” which features Desire. It is out now via Italians Do It Better. View the Johnny Jewel-directed video below.
In a press release, frontman John Eatherly elaborates on the group’s forthcoming album: “As NYC slowly opened up, we began to play live for the first time. Bored of the same old recipe of stale ticketed venues, we began seeking out untraditional spots to perform at…setting up on the floor etc…. It was clear that the audience, and myself, were hungry for something different and more exciting from a live event. After harnessing this energy from our shows, I knew the record wasn’t complete. It lacked a certain energy that can only be felt from feeling one with the crowd… so I went back to the drawing board.”
In 2020, Club Intl shared the song “Crush,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
