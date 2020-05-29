News

Club Intl Share Video for New Song “Crush” (Produced by Johnny Jewel) John Eatherly of Public Access T.V. Leads the Latest Italians Do It Better Group





Producer Johnny Jewel, the owner and operator of record label Italians Do It Better and the creative force behind Chromatics and other projects, has teamed up with Public Access T.V. frontman John Eatherly, Cults vocalist Madeline Follin, and Cults collaborator Maxwell Kamins to form Club Intl. The band has dropped their debut single, “Crush,” a tune composed of indie and synth parts that’s bound together with a mutual understanding for alternative pop. Jewel produced the song, and he directed and edited the accompanying video, which you can watch below.

Eatherly, who was also in Be Your Own Pet, had this to say about the song in a press release: “A crush hits you like an avalanche. An electric storm throwing you towards a new destiny. The waters are deep and your feet can’t touch the ground. This song encapsulates that excitement of being forced out of your routine. The wind blows sand in your eyes...but you can't look away from the sun. Waiting for a signal from the UV rays, unable to ignore your fate. Embrace the unknown.”

Club Intl came together when a nightclub was built on top of the basement studio Eatherly records in, in the East Village area of New York.

“All of a sudden there was this nightclub above our clubhouse.” Eatherly explains in the press release. “The energy from upstairs and seeing hundreds of kids just wilding out every night, started seeping into what we were working on downstairs.”

Chromatics released a new album, Closer to Grey, last October and it’s still hoped that their long-awaited album Dear Tommy will also come out soon.

