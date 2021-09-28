News

All





Coach Party Share Video for New Song “FLAG (Feel Like a Girl)” Out Now via Chess Club

Photography by Martyna Wisniewska



Isle of Wight, England four-piece Coach Party have shared a video for their new single, “FLAG (Feel Like a Girl).” The video, directed by Daniel Broadley, sees the band performing the song in 18th century attire, reflecting the antiquated politics of gender inequality. Watch below.

Frontwoman Jess Eastwood states in a press release: “‘FLAG’ is a song for those who know what it’s like to feel unsafe, objectified or hurt by someone. It’s an intense anger where you just want to see that person suffer as much as they made you suffer. It takes you to the point where you’ll do anything to protect the people around you from this person, whether you know them or not. Look out for your mates.”

The band adds: “‘FLAG’ is our ode to out of date scum buckets who hold on to a dangerously distorted set of morals (or lack of), and who should be dealt with firmly. The song speaks for itself, but, for us, Dan’s concept and vision for the storyline further strengthens the important, relevant and aggressive message of the song. And it was sick to dress up like Jane Austen stuff. We always have a lot of fun making videos, and with this one we’re stoked to have been able to get out of our comfort zone and push some boundaries.”

The band’s most recent EP, After Party, came out earlier this year via Chess Club.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.