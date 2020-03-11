News

Coachella 2020 Postponed to October Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Stagecoach Also Postponed





After SXSW (aka South By Southwest) was cancelled last week due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, there was speculation that Coachella would also be cancelled or at least postponed and now its official. The festival have announced that they are postponing the event to October. Coachella 2020 was originally supposed to take place in Indio, California over two weekends in April (April 10-12 and April 17-19), it's now been moved to two weekends in October (October 9-11 and 16-18). Below is an official statement from Goldenvoice, the company that puts on Coachella.

Coachella 2020's headliners are Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott. The lineup also features Weyes Blood, Hot Chip, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Run the Jewels, Danny Elfman, FKA twigs, Caribou, Lil Nas X, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, Disclosure, and many others. There's no word yet if the entire lineup will still perform in October. If attendees can't make the new dates, then tickets will be refunded.

Goldenvoice has also announced that the country music festival Stagecoach (held on the same grounds as Coachella the weekend after Coachella) has also been postponed to October (the weekend of October 23-25).

Here is the statement from Goldenvoice:

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

"Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall."

