Coco Share Video for New Single “Anybody’s Guess” Self-Titled Debut Album Due Out October 29 via First City Artists via AWAL





Coco, a trio consisting of Maia Freedman (Dirty Projectors), Dan Molad (Lucius), and Oliver Hill (Pavo Pavo), have shared a video for their new single “Anybody’s Guess.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on October 29 via First City Artists via AWAL. Watch the video, directed by Anna Lian Tes and Stella Hartmann, below.

The band elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Anybody’s Guess’ is the last song on our record, and serves as a summary of sorts. In general we were thinking less about traditional song form and more about creating a narrative arc through scene changes—a suite. The bassline melody that accompanies the ‘doot doot’s is worth pointing out because its origins were in some ways emblematic of the whole record’s approach—we all came up with our own basslines and stitched together the best bits from each one.”

Tes and Hartmann, the video’s directors, add: “With the help of Tiara Jackson’s choreography, we were able to tell a story of a woman’s transformation after a whirlwind night of love. How do you sit with the unknowing? What final form would you take? Going from a real life setting in an apartment to the gorgeous depths of her mind was important to us. The final moment of becoming the most glamorous, strong woman will hopefully leave the audience thinking, she is going to be okay no matter what. The unknown doesn’t matter. Let that night of love be what it was.”

Last month, the band shared the song “Come Along” from the upcoming album, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

