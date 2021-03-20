News

Cody Lovaas Debuts New Single and Short Film, “Flowers on the Freeway” First In Monthly Singles Series Out Now

Photography by Brian Popowitz



Californian singer/songwriter and guitarist, Cody Lovaas, has returned with another taste of his trademark blue-eyed-soul and pop prowess, “Flowers on the Freeway.” The new track follows Lovaas’ 2020 Pull-Out Couch EP and is Lovaas’ first release of 2021. A new single is set to follow on a monthly basis through the rest of the year, debuting the new set of music Lovaas has written over quarantine.

Velveteen vocals, swelling harmonies, and minimal acoustic pop production color “Flowers on the Freeway,” casting Lovaas in carefree California sunshine. Lovaas celebrates newfound love and finding beauty in life’s hardest moments, offering up an eminently sweet and instantly signable tribute to companionship. The accompanying music video is equally saccharine, telling a short form love story in a beach-side diner where Lovaas plays the classic lovestruck underdog. If you’re looking for a breezy break from life’s troubles, “Flowers on the Freeway” delivers on all counts.

Cody says about the song, “I was in a pretty dark place at the beginning of quarantine… I wasn’t making music I loved or seeing my career progress in the ways I wanted it to. Luckily, I met a very special human who became my best friend. She really helped me see things clearly again and focus on what’s important. ‘Flowers on the Freeway’ is about finding something beautiful in an ugly place. Check out the song and video below.

