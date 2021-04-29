News

Cola Boyy Shares Video for New Song “Kid Born in Space” Featuring Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT Out Now on Record Makers and MGMT’s New Label, MGMT Records

Photography by Ross Harris



Cola Boyy (aka Matthew Urango) has shared a video for his new song “Kid Born in Space.” The song features Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, along with additional production by Patrick Wimberly of Chairlift. The single is out now MGMT’s new label, MGMT Records, in conjunction with the French label Record Makers. Check out the video, directed by Leonie Violain and shot in Paris, below.

Urango speaks about the song in a press release: “When I was a kid I was convinced that no one could understand what I was going through and feeling, I was embittered and angry. The song is me explaining to my younger self to let go of worries about people staring or not understanding. Everyone has their struggles, and problems that shape them.”

He adds: “This track is the culmination of a true friendship. In 2018, MGMT invited me on their tour, during which we became very close. I spent time with Andrew in his studio at home in New York. When I played him ‘Kid Born in Space,’ he liked it straight away and everything happened naturally from there: James Richardson played guitars and keyboards, Patrick Wimberly engineered and refined the production, and then Andrew and I finished it up in LA. I am really grateful to them.”

Last month, an MGMT remix of Metronomy’s “The Look” was released.

