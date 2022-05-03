Cola Share New Single “Degree”
Deep In View Out Now on May 20 via Fire Talk
May 03, 2022
Photography by Colin Medley
Cola (a newly-formed band consisting of ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy alongside U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright) have shared a new single, “Degree.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Deep In View, which will be out on May 20 via Fire Talk. Listen below.
The band elaborate on the creation of “Degree” in an in-depth interview with Consequence of Sound.
After the announcement of Ought’s breakup, Cola shared their first single, “Blank Curtain.” Upon announcement of the new album, they shared the track “So Excited.”
