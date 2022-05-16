News

Cola Share Video for New Single “Fulton Park” Deep In View Out Friday via Fire Talk





Cola (a newly-formed band consisting of ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy alongside U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright) have shared a video for their new single, “Fulton Park.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Deep In View, which will be out this Friday (May 20) via Fire Talk. View the Maxwell Farrell-directed video below.

“Ben and I had a flow writing this record where we would send each other demos every Friday,” states frontman Tim Darcy in an interview with FADER. “It was a really motivating way to write, as I would spend the week working on something but then get the bonus of hearing what Ben had written when I sent him my track. I heard ‘Fulton Park’ and was immediately excited to work on vocals for it. It’s such an interesting instrumental. These lush almost psychedelic guitars in the intro and chorus are paired with this really stripped down almost honky tonk verse. It conjured in my mind this kind of old west imagery. I suppose looking back on the lyrics now, that same kind of juxtaposition is present. Similar to ‘Landers,’ it takes a look at the natural world and then the odd, magical, sometimes empty things that humans do on that landscape.”

After the announcement of Ought’s breakup, Cola shared their first single, “Blank Curtain.” Upon announcement of the new album, they shared the track “So Excited.” They later shared the song “Degree.”

