Coldplay and BTS Team Up for New Song “My Universe” Music of the Spheres Due Out October 15 via Parlophone/Atlantic

Photography by James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung



Coldplay are releasing a new album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15 via Parlophone/Atlantic. Now they have shared its third single, “My Universe,” which is a collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS. Listen below, via a lyric video. A full-on video for the song is also promised to come out soon.

Swedish pop producer Max Martin produced Music of the Spheres. Five of the album’s 12 song titles are simply emojis. Previously the band shared its first single, “Higher Power,” via a video for it. “Higher Power” was launched via the International Space Station and a video chat between the band and French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who was on board the station. Then they shared its second single, the 10-minute-plus album closer “Coloratura.”

Coldplay’s last album, Everyday Life, came out in 2019 via Parlophone/Atlantic.

