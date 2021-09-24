 Coldplay and BTS Team Up for New Song “My Universe” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Coldplay and BTS Team Up for New Song “My Universe”

Music of the Spheres Due Out October 15 via Parlophone/Atlantic

Sep 24, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung
Coldplay are releasing a new album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15 via Parlophone/Atlantic. Now they have shared its third single, “My Universe,” which is a collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS. Listen below, via a lyric video. A full-on video for the song is also promised to come out soon.

Swedish pop producer Max Martin produced Music of the Spheres. Five of the album’s 12 song titles are simply emojis. Previously the band shared its first single, “Higher Power,” via a video for it. “Higher Power” was launched via the International Space Station and a video chat between the band and French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who was on board the station. Then they shared its second single, the 10-minute-plus album closer “Coloratura.”

Coldplay’s last album, Everyday Life, came out in 2019 via Parlophone/Atlantic.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

