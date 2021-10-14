News

Coldplay Announce World Tour, H.E.R. Will Be Supporting Act Music of the Spheres Out Tomorrow via Parlophone/Atlantic

Photography by James Marcus Haney



Coldplay have announced a new world tour in support of their upcoming album, Music of the Spheres, which will be out tomorrow (Oct. 15) via Parlophone/Atlantic. The tour will feature H.E.R. as a supporting act, with London Grammar playing at selected dates. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on October 22. Check out the full list of dates below.

Coldplay have also announced a new environmental sustainability plan for the upcoming tour, with the goal of cutting direct emissions by at least 50% compared to their previous tour. All of the steps taken by the band to enact this can be found here.

The band state in a press release: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

Previously shared singles from Music of the Spheres are “Higher Power,” “Coloratura,” and “My Everything,” a collaboration with BTS.

Coldplay’s last album, Everyday Life, came out in 2019 via Parlophone/Atlantic.

Music of the Spheres World Tour 2022:

MARCH

18: San Jose, CR - Estadio Nacional (Support: TBA)

22: Santo Domingo, DR - Estadio Olímpico (Support: TBA)

25: Monterrey, MX - Estadio BBVA (Support: H.E.R.)

29: Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Akron (Support: H.E.R.)

APRIL

3: Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol (Support: H.E.R.)

23: Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

26: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

MAY

3: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

28: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (Support: H.E.R.)

JUNE

1: Washington, DC - FedExField (Support: H.E.R.)

4: East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field (Support: H.E.R.)

11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

14: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

JULY

2: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

3: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy (Support: H.E.R.)

10: Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: London Grammar)

12: Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: H.E.R.)

16: Paris, FR - Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

17: Paris, FR - Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

AUGUST

5: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

12: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

13: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

16: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: London Grammar)

23: Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

SEPTEMBER

10: Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock in Rio Festival

