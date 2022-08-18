Coldplay Share Video For “Humankind”
Music of the Spheres Out Now via Parlophone/Atlantic
Coldplay have shared a video for the song “Humankind” from their most recent album, Music of the Spheres. The video, directed by Stevie Rae Gibbs and James Marcus Haney, features live footage of the band’s performances at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium from earlier this year. View below.
Music of the Spheres came out last year via Parlophone/Atlantic. It features the singles “Higher Power,” “Coloratura,” and “My Everything,” a collaboration with BTS.
