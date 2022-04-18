News

Colleen Green Kicks Off International Tour This Week Cool Out Now via Hardly Art

Photography by Jenna Lemieux



Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green’s international tour in support of her newest album, Cool, will kick off this Wednesday (Apr. 20) in Seattle at Clock Out Lounge. The tour will continue through late June, concluding with a performance in Dublin at Grand Social. View the full list of dates below.

Cool came out last September via Hardly Art. It features the songs “I Wanna Be a Dog,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” and “Someone Else,” which again made our Songs of the Week list.

Colleen Green 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 20 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge*

Sun. Apr. 24 - Portland, OR - Rontoms*

Fri. Apr. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse*

Thu. May 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Knockout

Fri. May 13 - Reno, NV - Holland Project

Sat. May 14 - Boise, ID - CRLB

Mon. May 16 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

Wed. May 18 - Kansas City, KS - Deep Space

Thu. May 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Total Drag Records

Fri. May 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

Sat. May 21 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp

Sun. May 22 - Chicago, IL - Cole’s Bar

Mon. May 23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Brass Rail

Tue. May 24 - Lexington KY - Green Lantern

Wed. May 25 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse

Thu. May 26 - New Orleans, LA - Saturn Bar

Fri. May 27 - Houston, TX - Wonky Power

Sat. May 28 - McAllen, TX - The Gremlin

Sun. May 29 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

Wed. Jun. 01 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Thu. Jun. 02 - San Diego, CA - Whistle Stop

Mon. Jun. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Mon. Jun. 20 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast*

Tue. Jun. 21 - Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete’s*

Wed. Jun. 22 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny*

Thu. Jun. 23 - London, UK - Underworld*

Fri. Jun. 24 - Galway, IE - Roisin Dubh*

Sat. Jun. 25 - Belfast, IE - Ulster Sports Club*

Sun. Jun. 26 - Dublin, IE - Grand Social*

*solo

