Colleen Green Kicks Off International Tour This Week
Cool Out Now via Hardly Art
Apr 18, 2022
Photography by Jenna Lemieux
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green’s international tour in support of her newest album, Cool, will kick off this Wednesday (Apr. 20) in Seattle at Clock Out Lounge. The tour will continue through late June, concluding with a performance in Dublin at Grand Social. View the full list of dates below.
Cool came out last September via Hardly Art. It features the songs “I Wanna Be a Dog,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” and “Someone Else,” which again made our Songs of the Week list.
Colleen Green 2022 Tour Dates:
Wed. Apr. 20 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge*
Sun. Apr. 24 - Portland, OR - Rontoms*
Fri. Apr. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse*
Thu. May 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Knockout
Fri. May 13 - Reno, NV - Holland Project
Sat. May 14 - Boise, ID - CRLB
Mon. May 16 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
Wed. May 18 - Kansas City, KS - Deep Space
Thu. May 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Total Drag Records
Fri. May 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
Sat. May 21 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp
Sun. May 22 - Chicago, IL - Cole’s Bar
Mon. May 23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Brass Rail
Tue. May 24 - Lexington KY - Green Lantern
Wed. May 25 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse
Thu. May 26 - New Orleans, LA - Saturn Bar
Fri. May 27 - Houston, TX - Wonky Power
Sat. May 28 - McAllen, TX - The Gremlin
Sun. May 29 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
Wed. Jun. 01 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Thu. Jun. 02 - San Diego, CA - Whistle Stop
Mon. Jun. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Mon. Jun. 20 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast*
Tue. Jun. 21 - Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete’s*
Wed. Jun. 22 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny*
Thu. Jun. 23 - London, UK - Underworld*
Fri. Jun. 24 - Galway, IE - Roisin Dubh*
Sat. Jun. 25 - Belfast, IE - Ulster Sports Club*
Sun. Jun. 26 - Dublin, IE - Grand Social*
*solo
