Colleen Shares New Single “Implosion-Explosion” The Tunnel and the Clearing Due Out May 21 on Thrill Jockey





Colleen (aka Cécile Schott) has shared a new single titled “Implosion-Explosion.” It will be featured on her upcoming album The Tunnel and the Clearing, which is due out May 21 via Thrill Jockey. Listen to the song below.

Schott speaks about the new song and album in a press release, stating: “The album is a sonic translation of the highly emotional state and the heightened sense of perception that come in the wake of a breakup and a period of great changes, with the subsequent necessary reconstruction this entails. ‘Implosion-Explosion’ is an attempt at expressing both the sensation of being completely ‘see-through’ once out alone in the outside world, and the combined feelings of pain and anger at what cannot be changed. The song, paying homage to dub, is an exploration in rhythm and heavy filtering and delaying: it features two rhythms in unison from the rare 1969 Elka Drummer One drum machine going through the legendary Roland RE-201 Space Echo, with Japanese Ace Tone organ whistling and roaring through Moog filter and delay, and swirling, echoing vocals.”

Schott’s most recent album as Colleen, A flame my love, a frequency, came out in 2017 on Thrill Jockey.

