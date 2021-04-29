News

All





Colleen Shares Video for New Song “Hidden in the Current” The Tunnel and the Clearing Due Out May 21 on Thrill Jockey

Photography by Luis Torroja



Colleen (aka Cécile Schott) has shared a video for her new song “Hidden in the Current.” It will be featured on her upcoming album The Tunnel and the Clearing, due out May 21 on Thrill Jockey. Check out the Daniel Baretto-directed video below.

Schott speaks about the new song in a press release: “The song captures my awakening to a hard but inevitable truth, owning it, and realizing that ultimately, all life experiences—positive and negative, joyful and painful—are ‘hidden in the current / Where all things grow / Even on their own.’”

Last month, the song “Implosion-Explosion” (one of our Songs of the Week) was shared upon the announcement of The Tunnel and the Clearing.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.