 Colleen Shares Video for New Song “Hidden in the Current” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 29th, 2021  
Subscribe

Colleen Shares Video for New Song “Hidden in the Current”

The Tunnel and the Clearing Due Out May 21 on Thrill Jockey

Apr 29, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Luis Torroja
Bookmark and Share


Colleen (aka Cécile Schott) has shared a video for her new song “Hidden in the Current.” It will be featured on her upcoming album The Tunnel and the Clearing, due out May 21 on Thrill Jockey. Check out the Daniel Baretto-directed video below.

Schott speaks about the new song in a press release: “The song captures my awakening to a hard but inevitable truth, owning it, and realizing that ultimately, all life experiences—positive and negative, joyful and painful—are ‘hidden in the current / Where all things grow / Even on their own.’”

Last month, the song “Implosion-Explosion” (one of our Songs of the Week) was shared upon the announcement of The Tunnel and the Clearing.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent