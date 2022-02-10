 Congotronics International Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles; Deerhoof Announce Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 10th, 2022  
Congotronics International Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles; Deerhoof Announce Tour

Where’s the One? Due Out April 29 via Crammed Discs

Feb 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Congotronics International (a supergroup composed of Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Deerhoof, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons’ Matt Mehlan) have announced the release of a new album, Where’s the One?, which will be out on April 29 via Crammed Discs. The group have also shared two new singles from the album, “Banza Banza” and “Beyond the 7th Bend.” Check them out below.

Group members Deerhoof have also announced their first tour in over two years, with more dates to be announced later. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.

Where’s The One? Tracklist:

1. Where’s The One?
2. Resila
3. Kule Kule Redux
4. The Chief Enters Again
5. Château Rouge
6. Super Duper Rescue Allstars
7. Tita Tita
8. Doubt/Hope
9. Banza Banza
10. Kabongo Celeste
11. On The Road
12. Beyond the 7th Bend
13. Many Tongues In Our Band
14. For Augustin
15. Even The Boa Can’t Swallow A Viper
16. Mama’s Way/Above The Tree Line
17. Ambulayi Tshaniye
18. Bombo & Sifflets
19. Tshitua Fuila Mbuloba
20. Mulume/Change
21. Tandjolo’s Greetings

Deerhoof 2022 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
03/27 – Boise, ID - Treefort Festival (Main Stage)
03/29 – Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
05/04 – Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theatre
05/06 – Portland, ME - Space
5/07 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
07/07 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line

There are no comments for this entry yet.

