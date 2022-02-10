Congotronics International Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles; Deerhoof Announce Tour

News

Congotronics International (a supergroup composed of Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Deerhoof, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons’ Matt Mehlan) have announced the release of a new album, Where’s the One?, which will be out on April 29 via Crammed Discs. The group have also shared two new singles from the album, “Banza Banza” and “Beyond the 7th Bend.” Check them out below.

Group members Deerhoof have also announced their first tour in over two years, with more dates to be announced later. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.

Where’s The One? Tracklist:

1. Where’s The One?

2. Resila

3. Kule Kule Redux

4. The Chief Enters Again

5. Château Rouge

6. Super Duper Rescue Allstars

7. Tita Tita

8. Doubt/Hope

9. Banza Banza

10. Kabongo Celeste

11. On The Road

12. Beyond the 7th Bend

13. Many Tongues In Our Band

14. For Augustin

15. Even The Boa Can’t Swallow A Viper

16. Mama’s Way/Above The Tree Line

17. Ambulayi Tshaniye

18. Bombo & Sifflets

19. Tshitua Fuila Mbuloba

20. Mulume/Change

21. Tandjolo’s Greetings

Deerhoof 2022 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

03/27 – Boise, ID - Treefort Festival (Main Stage)

03/29 – Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

05/04 – Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theatre

05/06 – Portland, ME - Space

5/07 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

07/07 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line

