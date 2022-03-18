 Congotronics International Share New Song "Where's The One?" (Plus Live Video) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 18th, 2022  
Congotronics International Share New Song “Where’s The One?” (Plus Live Video)

Where’s the One? Due Out April 29 via Crammed Discs

Mar 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pierre Laffargue
Congotronics International (a supergroup composed of Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Deerhoof, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons’ Matt Mehlan) have shared the title track from their forthcoming album, Where’s the One?, which will be out on April 29 via Crammed Discs. They have also shared a live performance video of the song. Check out the new song and the live performance below.

Upon announcement of the album in February, the group shared the songs “Banza Banza” and “Beyond the 7th Bend.”

