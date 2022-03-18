News

Congotronics International Share New Song “Where’s The One?” (Plus Live Video) Where’s the One? Due Out April 29 via Crammed Discs

Photography by Pierre Laffargue



Congotronics International (a supergroup composed of Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Deerhoof, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons’ Matt Mehlan) have shared the title track from their forthcoming album, Where’s the One?, which will be out on April 29 via Crammed Discs. They have also shared a live performance video of the song. Check out the new song and the live performance below.

Upon announcement of the album in February, the group shared the songs “Banza Banza” and “Beyond the 7th Bend.”

<a href="https://congotronicsinternational.bandcamp.com/album/wheres-the-one">Where's The One? by Congotronics International</a>

