Connan Mockasin Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Flipping Poles” Jassbusters Two Due Out November 5 via Mexican Summer





New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin has announced the release of his newest album, Jassbusters Two, which will be out on November 5 via Mexican Summer. He has subsequently shared the album’s lead single, “Flipping Poles.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Jassbusters Two was created in the same vein as the first Jassbusters album, seeing Mockasin and his band continuing their performances as a fictional group of school teachers from a daytime TV miniseries. Mockasin states in a press release: “Jassbusters was the first record I’d done as a band. I really enjoyed it, and wanted to make more music while we were still in character as this group of music teachers. I was playing the role of the guitar teacher in the band, who was pushed into being the singer who didn’t have lyrics. So, like the first Jassbusters record, the lyrics were improvised, blurted out.”

The album was recorded at Gary’s Electric Studio in Brooklyn with Mockasin’s band, which consists of Nicholas Harsant on bass, Matthew Eccles on drums, and Rory McCarthy (aka Infinite Bisous) on rhythm guitar.

The first Jassbusters album came out in 2018 via Mexican Summer, and was released with an accompanying film, Bostyn ‘n Dobsyn.

Jassbusters Two Tracklist:

1. Jass Two

2. K is for Klassical

3. Flipping Poles

4. In Tune

5. Maori Honey

6. She’s My Lady

7. Shaved Buckley

