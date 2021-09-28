News

All





Converge Announce Collaborative Album with Chelsea Wolfe, Share Video for Lead Single “Blood Moon” Bloodmoon: I Due Out November 19 via Epitaph

Photography by Emily Birds



Hardcore punk band Converge have announced the release of a new album, Bloodmoon: I, which features collaborations with Chelsea Wolfe, her bandmate Ben Chisholm, and Cave In frontman Stephen Brodsky. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Blood Moon.” The album will be out on November 19 via Epitaph and on vinyl June 24, 2022 via Deathwish. Check out the Emily Birds-directed video for “Blood Moon” below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Several members from the group speak about their experience of creating the album in a press release: “I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what’s best for the song.” states Brodsky. “The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It’s so different from what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals,” adds Wolfe. “Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding,” adds frontman Jacob Bannon.

Bloodmoon: I was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou.

Bloodmoon: I Tracklist:

1. Blood Moon

2. Viscera of Men

3. Coil

4. Flower Moon

5. Tongues Playing Dead

6. Lord of Liars

7. Failure Forever

8. Scorpion’s Sting

9. Daimon

10. Crimson Stone

11. Blood Dawn

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.