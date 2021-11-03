News

Converge Share New Single “Coil” with Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I Due Out November 19 via Epitaph

Photography by Emily Birds



Hardcore punk band Converge have shared a new single titled “Coil,” which features guest vocals from Chelsea Wolfe. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Bloodmoon: I, due out on November 19 via Epitaph. Listen below.

Frontman Jacob Bannon states in a press release: “‘Coil’ turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of. There is an infectious slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone. Lyrically it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point for this one. Kurt [Ballou] really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve [Brodsky]’s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively.”

Upon announcing the album in September, the band shared the song “Blood Moon.”

