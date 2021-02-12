 Cool Ghouls Share New Single “The Way I Made You Cry” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, February 12th, 2021  
Cool Ghouls Share New Single “The Way I Made You Cry”

At George’s Zoo Out March 12 on Empty Cellar (and Melodic in the UK)

Feb 11, 2021 By Emma Goad
Cool Ghouls, the San Francisco-based band that once lived on house gigs and barbeques in Golden Gate Park, is going on their tenth year together and in lieu of this decennial celebration, they are releasing their fourth album, At George’s Zoo. They have now shared “The Way I Made You Cry,” the second single off this album. At George’s Zoo is set to be released on March 12 via Empty Cellar (and Melodic in the UK). Check out the new song below.

The band shared the album’s first single, “Helpless Circumstance,” last month, which set the tone of the rest of their upcoming album. The group aims to capture the romantic essence of the city, as well as the historical psychedelia that once dominated the music scene in San Francisco. At George’s Zoo will be a reminder of the before times when gigs took place in a friend’s living room rather than on stage or now—through a screen.

Their third and previous album, Gord’s House, was released in 2017.

