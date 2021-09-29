 Corridor Share New Song “Et Hop” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 29th, 2021  
Subscribe

Corridor Share New Song “Et Hop”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Sep 29, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dominic Berthiaume
Bookmark and Share


Montreal’s Corridor have shared a new song titled “Et Hop.” It is their first new music since the release of their most recent album, Junior, and it is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.

“Et Hop” was written during sessions for their second album, Supermarket. The band decided to release it when a student from University of Montreal asked them if they wanted to share a song to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the school’s student-run radio station, CISM.

Junior came out in 2019 via Sub Pop, and featured the song “Pow,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent