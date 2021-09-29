News

All





Corridor Share New Song “Et Hop” Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Dominic Berthiaume



Montreal’s Corridor have shared a new song titled “Et Hop.” It is their first new music since the release of their most recent album, Junior, and it is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.

“Et Hop” was written during sessions for their second album, Supermarket. The band decided to release it when a student from University of Montreal asked them if they wanted to share a song to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the school’s student-run radio station, CISM.

Junior came out in 2019 via Sub Pop, and featured the song “Pow,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.