Counting Crows Announce New EP, Share New Single “Elevator Boots” Butter Miracle, Suite One Due Out May 21 via BMG





Counting Crows have announced a new EP, Butter Miracle, Suite One, which will be out on May 21 via BMG and is their first release in seven years. They have also shared a new single from the EP titled “Elevator Boots.” Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist. Above is the cover art.

The new four-song release was produced by Brian Deck, who also produced the band’s most recent album, Somewhere Under Wonderland, in 2014.

A press release lays out the inspiration for “Elevator Boots”: “Written by lead singer Adam Duritz whilst living in the UK last year, the track personifies what it means to spend your life tuned into the one thing that means the most to you even as, at times, it leaves you a little out of tune with the rest of the world.”

Butter Miracle, Suite One Tracklist:

1. The Tall Grass

2. Elevator Boots

3. Angel of 14th Street

4. Bobby and the Rat-Kings

