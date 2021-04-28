 Counting Crows Announce New EP, Share New Single “Elevator Boots” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 28th, 2021  
Subscribe

Counting Crows Announce New EP, Share New Single “Elevator Boots”

Butter Miracle, Suite One Due Out May 21 via BMG

Apr 27, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Counting Crows have announced a new EP, Butter Miracle, Suite One, which will be out on May 21 via BMG and is their first release in seven years. They have also shared a new single from the EP titled “Elevator Boots.” Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist. Above is the cover art.

The new four-song release was produced by Brian Deck, who also produced the band’s most recent album, Somewhere Under Wonderland, in 2014.

A press release lays out the inspiration for “Elevator Boots”: “Written by lead singer Adam Duritz whilst living in the UK last year, the track personifies what it means to spend your life tuned into the one thing that means the most to you even as, at times, it leaves you a little out of tune with the rest of the world.”

Butter Miracle, Suite One Tracklist:

1. The Tall Grass
2. Elevator Boots
3. Angel of 14th Street
4. Bobby and the Rat-Kings

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent