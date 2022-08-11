Courtney Barnett Announces Compilation, Shares Demo of “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”
Here and There Festival Compilation Proceeds To Support National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth
Courtney Barnett has announced the release of a compilation featuring B-sides, demos, and live performances from her Here and There festival, including musical contributions from Julia Jacklin, Bedouine, The Beths, Faye Webster, Sleater-Kinney, Caroline Rose, and Hana Vu. The compilation will be released as a limited edition of 600 cassette tapes, and all proceeds will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth. Barnett has shared a song from the compilation, a demo of her song “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” Listen to the demo and view the compilation’s tracklist/cover art below.
Barnett’s newest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, came out last year via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Check out our recent Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about her new album.
Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.
Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklist:
SIDE 1
1 - Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)
2 - Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)
3 - The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)
4 - Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)
SIDE 2
5 - Sleater-Kinney – Complex Female Characters (Live)
6 - Courtney Barnett – If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)
7 - Caroline Rose – Soma (Demo)
8 - Hana Vu – Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)
