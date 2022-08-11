News

Courtney Barnett Announces Compilation, Shares Demo of "If I Don't Hear From You Tonight"





Courtney Barnett has announced the release of a compilation featuring B-sides, demos, and live performances from her Here and There festival, including musical contributions from Julia Jacklin, Bedouine, The Beths, Faye Webster, Sleater-Kinney, Caroline Rose, and Hana Vu. The compilation will be released as a limited edition of 600 cassette tapes, and all proceeds will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth. Barnett has shared a song from the compilation, a demo of her song “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” Listen to the demo and view the compilation’s tracklist/cover art below.

Barnett’s newest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, came out last year via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Check out our recent Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about her new album.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

<a href="https://milkrecordsprojects.bandcamp.com/album/here-and-there-b-sides-live-tracks-demos">Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos by Milk! Records Projects</a>

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklist:

SIDE 1

1 - Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)

2 - Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)

3 - The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)

4 - Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)

SIDE 2

5 - Sleater-Kinney – Complex Female Characters (Live)

6 - Courtney Barnett – If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)

7 - Caroline Rose – Soma (Demo)

8 - Hana Vu – Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)

