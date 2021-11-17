Courtney Barnett Announces New Documentary, “ANONYMOUS CLUB,” Out in 2022
Things Take Time, Take Time Out Now via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists
Courtney Barnett has announced the release of a new documentary titled ANONYMOUS CLUB. Shot on 16mm film, the documentary follows Barnett over a three-year period during her world tour for her previous album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. It features voiceover narration from Barnett recorded from a dictaphone which was given to her by the film’s director, Danny Cohen. The film will be released through Oscilloscope and is planned for a 2022 release. View the trailer below.
Barnett has also recently appeared on Ellen to perform the song “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” from her newly-released album, Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch below.
Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.
