Courtney Barnett Announces Touring Festival Festival Kicks Off in August

Photography by Mia Mala McDonald



Courtney Barnett has announced a boutique touring festival showcasing a rotating lineup of artists, including Japanese Breakfast, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, and more. The 15-date touring festival will kick off in August, and $1 from each ticket sale will go toward benefitting The Ally Coalition (TAC), an LGBTQ youth support organization. Tickets will go on sale next Wednesday (March 30) at 10 a.m. local time. View more info on the tour poster below.

In a press release, Barnett states: “When I was a kid I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.’ Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.

“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.

“It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”

Barnett’s newest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, came out last year via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Barnett later shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary, ANONYMOUS CLUB, which depicts a three-year period of her life while on tour. Check out our recent Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about her new album.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

