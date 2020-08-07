News

Courtney Barnett Shares Cover of Kev Carmody’s “Just For You” Track Taken From Upcoming Cannot Buy My Soul Extended Tribute to Carmody

Photography by Mia Mala McDonald



Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett has shared a new cover of Indegineous Australian singer/songwriter Kev Carmody’s “Just For You.” The cover comes as the first release off of Cannot Buy My Soul, a new extended version of a 2007 tribute album to Carmody out August 21. The new extended album will also feature new tracks from Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Electric Fields, and more.

Carmody’s original “Just For You” first appeared on his 2015 compilation album Recollections… Reflections… (A Journey). Check out the cover below.

Barnett recently teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything is Free” for the virtual Newport Folk Festival.

Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released back in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

Also read our review of Tell Me How You Really Feel.

In 2017 Barnett teamed up with American singer/songwriter/guitarist Kurt Vile for the collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, which came out in October via Matador. (It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.)

Read our 2017 interview with Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile on Lotta Sea Lice.

Barnett released her debut full-length album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, via Mom + Pop in 2015 and it landed at #6 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2015 list.

Also read our joint interview between Barnett and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, from our Best of 2015 issue.

(Via NME and Stereogum)

