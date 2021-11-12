News

All





Courtney Barnett – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Things Take Time, Take Time Out Now via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists; Also Watch Five New Visualizer Videos and Check Out Her World Cafe Session

Photography by Mia Mala McDonald



Courtney Barnett has released a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, today via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album. Read the review here and check out the album below. Also below is Barnett’s new session for NPR’s World Cafe, in which she performed four songs. Plus, she has shared new visualizer videos for five of the album’s songs, which feature Barnett painting the album’s artwork on glass. Watch those below too.

Previously Barnett shared the Things Take Time, Take Time’s first single, “Rae Street,” via an amusing video where Barnett plays multiple characters. “Rae Street” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. She also shared a different fan-sourced video for “Rae Street” featuring footage shot out various fans’ windows. Then she shared its second single, “Before You Gotta Go,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The Barnett was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she and her backing band performed “Rae Street” remotely from a cozy table lamp-lit room. Then she shared an amusing video for “Before You Gotta Go” and also launched a stem mixer on her website (check it out here). Then Barnett shared the album’s third single, “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To,” via a video for it featuring the Australian musician receiving lots of fun things in the mail. “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” also landed on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared one last pre-release single from the album, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” via a video filmed in the desert in Joshua Tree, California.

In October Barnett also shared a new song not featured on that record, “Smile Real Nice.” Instead, it’s the theme song for Harriet the Spy, a new animated show on Apple TV+ that is based on the 1964 children’s novel by Louise Fitzhugh.

Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released back in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Things Take Time, Take Time was written over a two-year period and was recorded in Sydney, Northern NSW, and Melbourne in late 2020/early 2021 with the aid of Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa (who is also Australian and also worked with Kurt Vile, John Grant, Cate Le Bon, The xx, and others). W.A.M. Bleakley directed the “Rae Street” video.

A previous press release hyped up the album this way: “Things Take Time, Take Time is yet another assured leap forward for Barnett; a breakthrough really, but not in the ways you might expect. This is Barnett at her most creative and adventurous—an exquisite look at Courtney’s private world, and consequently her most beautiful and intimate record to date, with songs dealing unabashedly with love, renewal, healing and self-discovery.”

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

Read our ranking of the 10 best Courtney Barnett songs.

<a href="https://courtneybarnett.bandcamp.com/album/things-take-time-take-time">Things Take Time, Take Time by courtney barnett</a>

Courtney Barnett North American Tour Dates:

Sat November 27 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.