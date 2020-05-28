News

Courtney Marie Andrews Shares Video for New Song “It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault” Old Flowers Due Out July 24 Via Fat Possum





Courtney Marie Andrews has shared a new song, “It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault,” from her upcoming album, Old Flowers. It was shared via a video directed by V Haddad and choreographed by Marlee Cook-Parrot. Old Flowers will be released on July 24 via Fat Possum. “It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault” explores the “journey” of “being and becoming a woman,” Andrews says in a press release.

“‘It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault’ inspired us to create a video exploring being and becoming a woman and the world that surrounds her in this journey,” she says. “Through dream-logic, we set out to interweave our characters through choreographed echoes and mirror moments of dance to draw out an ode to matriarchy, empathy, and sisterhood.”

“It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault” is the third song released from Old Flowers, after the songs “Burlap String” and “If I Told.”

Andrews says in a press release that the album is about “heartbreak.”

“There are a million records and songs about [heartbreak], but I did not lie when writing these songs,” she says. “This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year—my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself.”

