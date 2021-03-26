News

Coventry Four-Piece Senses Drop New Single Today "Drifting" is the second track to be released off the band's forthcoming debut album





Coventry four-piece Senses have been making grandiose and occasionally anthemic mournrock (can we call it mournrock?) for over a decade now. The four-piece - Brian Callan, Kevin Kavanagh, Ronan O’Connor and Ian Finnegan - have spent what seems like an eternity putting together the finishing touches on their long awaited debut album.

Nevertheless, the record has finally been completed and Little Pictures Without Sound finally comes out on 16th July via Senses Bandcamp. Recorded with Gavin Monaghan whose past credits include Editors, The Blinders, Kid Kapichi and Slow Readers Club. Little Pictures Without Sound is the culmination of a rollercoaster ride that’s seen the band go on enforced hiatus after disputes with labels and distributors. Nevertheless, it didn’t deter them from finishing the record and inspired by lockdown, the ten pieces that make up Little Pictures Without Sound are ready to go this summer.

The full tracklisting is as follows:-

“Drifting”

“Drop Your Arms”

“We’re Not Wanted”

“Little Pictures”

“It Comes From Within”

“With Us Against Us”

“Taken Everything”

“Let Me In”

“All Things Happen”

“A Truly Beautiful”

In the meantime, the band releases “Drifting” as a single today (Friday 26th March). The second to be taken from the record following “Drop Your Arms” which came out in January. Combining vintage synths and staccato strings over a euphoric melody fuelled by the blissful harmonies of Brian Callan and Ian Finnegan. “Drifting” provides the perfect introductory statement (as well as being the opening song on the record) for Little Pictures Without Sound while instantly justifying those comparisons with Doves, The Boxer Rebellion and The Verve that Senses have picked up down the years.

