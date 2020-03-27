 COVID-19 Quarantine Playlist: Dustin Krcatovich - Laughing to Keep From Clawing My Lungs Out | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, March 27th, 2020  
COVID-19 Quarantine Playlist: Dustin Krcatovich

Laughing to Keep From Clawing My Lungs Out

Mar 27, 2020 By Dustin Krcatovich
As most of us are understandably stuck inside for the foreseeable future due to the necessary COVID-19 quarantine, we’ve asked our writers to put together Spotify playlists to help us all pass the time. Some will be mixes of music they are currently listening to as a means of getting them through the crisis, others will be centered on a particular theme, scene, genre, or decade. With each one we’ve asked the writer to also submit a photo showing some aspect of their quarantine life, be it their home office desk, hanging with their kids who are off school, or something else. Here is a COVID-19 quarantine playlist from our writer Dustin Krcatovich, accompanied by a picture of his cat.

It’s been so nice outside here in Portland, and that makes it hard to stay inside. Whenever I creep over to Woodlawn Park, though, I regret it: people who would normally be at work are crowding the place, freaking me out. I tried to bring a book to read the other day (In the Mirror of the Past: Lectures and Addresses 1978-1990 by Ivan Illich, if you’re wondering), but then it hit me: just where was I supposed to SIT?

Maybe some of you who are used to being germaphobes aren’t as put off by this, but for me it’s a major adjustment. Though I’m someone who is perpetually riddled with anxiety about many things, illness was never really one of them. To date, I’ve enjoyed a life of touching public handrails with impunity and sleeping on strangers’ couches; were I to find a hair in some food at a restaurant, I’d throw it on the floor, wipe my fingers on my napkin, and shrug it off. Who cares? You get sick, you get well, life goes on.

Does it, though? I was ready to take this same attitude with COVID-19 and, as evidenced by this playlist, I still have to make myself laugh it off a little to keep going. In reality, though, it’s no laughing matter. Life is changing dramatically, and virtually overnight. It lends everything that came before a haunting shadow.

For what it’s worth, my freelance routine is the one thing that hasn’t much changed. I sit on the couch with the cat, I listen/watch, and I type. Sometimes I seize Micah’s standing desk for a bit to give my poor back a break. I try to stay focused on the work. It doesn’t always happen. 

Follow Dustin on Twitter at @Real_Krcatovich.

