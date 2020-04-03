News

COVID-19 Quarantine Playlist: Laura Studarus Dream Pop For Dark Times

Photography by Laura Studarus



As most of us are understandably stuck inside for the foreseeable future due to the necessary COVID-19 quarantine, we’ve asked our writers to put together Spotify playlists to help us all pass the time. Some will be mixes of music they are currently listening to as a means of getting them through the crisis, others will be centered on a particular theme, scene, genre, or decade. With each one we’ve asked the writer to also submit a photo showing some aspect of their quarantine life, be it their home office desk, hanging with their kids who are off school, or something else. Here is a COVID-19 quarantine playlist from our writer Laura Studarus, who is based in the Los Angeles area when she’s not traveling the world as a music writer/travel writer/lifestyle reporter. Accompanying is a photo of her cat Kyoto.

---

It is extremely difficult to write about coronavirus and quarantine. I’m in a safe place—sheltered with a cat and dog who make me laugh, and ample access to vegan ice cream and wine. It’s comfort food for sure, since, for a lack of better word, waiting and seeing really sucks. I’m a Type A fixer, saddled with chronic anxiety. This situation would be so much easier if I could keep the people I love safe by swinging a sword (or spreadsheet).

At least the cat is enjoying herself.

There’s no real theme to this playlist, other than an odd mix of beauty and unease. If I’ve complied something you can both vibe and work to, then great. If there’s a hidden gem in there that inspires you order some vinyl or go on a streaming spree, even better.

