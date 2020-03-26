News

COVID-19 Quarantine Playlist: Matt the Raven Blunting the Curve





As most of us are understandably stuck inside for the foreseeable future due to the necessary COVID-19 quarantine, we’ve asked our writers to put together Spotify playlists to help us all pass the time. Some will be mixes of music they are currently listening to as a means of getting them through the crisis, others will be centered on a particular theme, scene, genre, or decade. With each one we’ve asked the writer to also submit a photo showing some aspect of their quarantine life, be it their home office desk, hanging with their kids who are off school, or something else. Here is a COVID-19 quarantine playlist from our writer who goes by the pen name Matt the Raven.

Music is the universal language and may be the only diversion we have left these days. With the cancellation of live performances, the lack of sporting events, and the institution of stay-at-home orders throughout the world, we are all looking for a welcome distraction. After all there’s only so much coronavirus, CNN, economic disaster, and shortages of toilet paper a person can take. Even binge watching on Netflix gets old after a while. So please enjoy this two-hour playlist made specifically to take away some of the pain while you do your part to blunt the coronavirus curve. Just another way to help us survive alone together.

