Crack Cloud Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Please Yourself” Tough Baby Due Out September 16 via Meat Machine and Crack Cloud Media Studio

Photography by Fahim Kassam



Vancouver collective Crack Cloud have announced the release of a new album, Tough Baby, which will be out on September 16 via Meat Machine and Crack Cloud Media Studio. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Please Yourself.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, frontman Zach Choy states: “As a kid, my bedroom was an altar. The images on the wall represented much of what I idolized and aspired to be. This sort of deification of pop culture helped to reinforce my sense of self narrative, however fabricated. But it also provided a sense of solidarity…with a subculture that validated insecurities in a personable way. This is what makes the media industry such a profound paradox. It is as much a source of inspiration for people, as it is an engineered illusion.

“The subtext of the video is really as follows: art is a mechanism for healing and discovery. You learn through it, and you grow with it. In our culture we’re predisposed to quantifying art, to sanctioning it, and to manufacturing it. But underneath all of that, it is a form of living inquiry; it’s how we learn to unravel the extremities in life so that we may better understand ourselves, and each other.”

Crack Cloud’s debut album, Pain Olympics, came out in 2020.

Tough Baby Tracklist:

1. Danny’s Message

2. The Politician

3. Costly Engineered Illusion

4. Please Yourself

5. Virtuous Industry

6. Tough Baby

7. Criminal

8. 115 At Night

9. Afterthought (Sukhi’s Prayer)

10. Crackin Up

