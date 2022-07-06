 Crack Cloud Share Video for New Single “Tough Baby” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 6th, 2022  
Crack Cloud Share Video for New Single “Tough Baby”

Tough Baby Due Out September 16 via Meat Machine and Crack Cloud Media Studio

Jul 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Fahim Kassam
Vancouver collective Crack Cloud have shared a video for their new single, “Tough Baby.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on September 16 via Meat Machine and Crack Cloud Media Studio. View the video below.

In a press release, Crack Cloud states: “Our body of work has been largely informed by some of the darker chapters in our lives; we’ve taken a moment to examine beyond that in ‘Tough Baby.’ The potency of the imagination, the magic and mystery of our world and its history from an adolescent gaze. We wanted to fall in love with our craft again by recalling the mysticism of our youth.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, Crack Cloud shared the song “Please Yourself,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

