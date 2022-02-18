News

Crossing I's Dotting T's Share New Single "All Feelings Aside" Debut Self-Titled EP Out Now via Riot Records





Hailing from Southern California outfit, Crossing I’s Dotting T’s debuted last year with their self-titled EP, produced and engineered by Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor, Touché Amoré, Nails). Their first EP introduced their style of hooky punk and alt rock, melding DIY styles with a full-throated emotive flair.

Today the band have followed their debut with another release, “All Feelings Aside,” out everywhere now.

“All Feelings Aside” is some of the band’s strongest work yet, featuring gnarled grunge guitars, whisper-quiet confessions, and an instantly singable roaring hook. The sludgy opening and surprisingly intimate vocals quickly give way to a dizzying cacophony of distant screams before the band launches into the larger-than-life chorus. The quiet-loud dynamics are drawn straight from the grunge playbook, while the gigantic hook has more in common with alt rock, culminating in a desperate lyrical confession一“I don’t wanna be here anymore.”

Check out the song below and stream the track here, out now via Riot Records.

