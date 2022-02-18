 Crossing I’s Dotting T’s Share New Single “All Feelings Aside” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Crossing I’s Dotting T’s Share New Single “All Feelings Aside”

Debut Self-Titled EP Out Now via Riot Records

Feb 18, 2022 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Hailing from Southern California outfit, Crossing I’s Dotting T’s debuted last year with their self-titled EP, produced and engineered by Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor, Touché Amoré, Nails). Their first EP introduced their style of hooky punk and alt rock, melding DIY styles with a full-throated emotive flair.

Today the band have followed their debut with another release, “All Feelings Aside,” out everywhere now.

“All Feelings Aside” is some of the band’s strongest work yet, featuring gnarled grunge guitars, whisper-quiet confessions, and an instantly singable roaring hook. The sludgy opening and surprisingly intimate vocals quickly give way to a dizzying cacophony of distant screams before the band launches into the larger-than-life chorus. The quiet-loud dynamics are drawn straight from the grunge playbook, while the gigantic hook has more in common with alt rock, culminating in a desperate lyrical confession一“I don’t wanna be here anymore.”

Check out the song below and stream the track here, out now via Riot Records.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent