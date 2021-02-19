Crowded House Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “To the Island”

News

New Zealand’s Crowded House have announced a new album, Dreamers Are Waiting, to be released on June 4 via BMG. The band has subsequently shared a video for a new single, “To the Island,” which was directed by frontman Neil Finn. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist.

Finn speaks about the new album in a press release: “We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in New Zealand and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

The band’s current lineup also features Nick Seymour (bass), along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn, and drummer Elroy Finn. Their upcoming New Zealand tour begins on March 4.

Back in October of last year, the band shared a Mac DeMarco-starring video for a new song “Whatever You Want,” which made it to our Songs of the Week list and is featured on the album. Their most recent album, Intriguer, was released in 2010.

Dreamers Are Waiting Tracklist:

1. Bad Times Good

2. Playing With Fire

3. To The Island

4. Sweet Tooth

5. Whatever You Want

6. Show Me The Way

7. Goodnight Everyone

8. Start Of Something

9. Too Good For This World

10. Real Life Woman

11. Love Isn’t Hard At All

12. Deeper Down

