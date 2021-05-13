News

All





Crowded House Share Video for New Single “Playing With Fire” Dreamers Are Waiting Due Out June 4 via BMG





New Zealand’s Crowded House are releasing a new album, Dreamers Are Waiting, on June 4 via BMG. Now they have shared another song from it, “Playing With Fire,” via a video for the song. Watch the Mark Brown-directed video below.

Frontman Neil Finn had this to say about “Playing With Fire” in a press release: “This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020. ‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”

Finn had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in New Zealand and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

The band’s current lineup also features Nick Seymour (bass), along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn, and drummer Elroy Finn.

Back in October of last year, the band shared a Mac DeMarco-starring video for a new song “Whatever You Want,” which made it to our Songs of the Week list and is featured on the album. Then in February, when the album was announced, the band shared its second single, “To the Island,” via a video directed by Neil Finn. They have also recently shared remixes of “To the Island” by Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Crowded House’s most recent album, Intriguer, was released in 2010.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.