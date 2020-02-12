News

Cruel World Festival Offers Dream Bill of New Wave/Goth Icons: Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, and More Los Angeles Event Also Features Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image LTD., Gary Numan, The Church, and Others





Goldenvoice, the company who puts on Coachella, has announced a new Los Angeles festival named Cruel World and it features a dream lineup for fans of 1980s New Wave and goth music, including: Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image LTD., Gary Numan, The Church, Berlin, Missing Persons, Marc Almond, and others. For such a packed lineup it's surprisingly a one-day festival (be prepared for lots of tricky set time conflicts) that happens on May 2 at the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The bill also features newer '80s influenced bands such as TR/ST, Black Marble, and Cold Cave. Presale tickets are available starting this Thursday, February 13, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and tickets go one sale this Friday, February 14, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. General admission tickets start at $135 and get more expensive over four tiers as more tickets are sold. There are also VIP tickets and Super VIP ones (which will run you $350). Fans can put $19.99 down and then make three more equal payments, if desired. Find out more info at the festival's website. Check out the full lineup below.

Cruel World Lineup:

Morrissey

Bauhaus

Blondie

Devo

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Psychedelic Furs

Violent Femmes

The Church

English Beat

Public Image Ltd.

Gary Numan

Marc Almond

She Wants Revenge

Blaqk Audio

TR/ST

Cold Cave

Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel

Berlin

Bad Manners

Missing Persons

London After Midnight

Drab Majesty

45 Grave

Christian Death

The Meteors

Black Marble

Sextile

Softkill

The KVB

(Via Stereogum)

