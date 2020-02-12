Cruel World Festival Offers Dream Bill of New Wave/Goth Icons: Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, and More
Los Angeles Event Also Features Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image LTD., Gary Numan, The Church, and Others
Goldenvoice, the company who puts on Coachella, has announced a new Los Angeles festival named Cruel World and it features a dream lineup for fans of 1980s New Wave and goth music, including: Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image LTD., Gary Numan, The Church, Berlin, Missing Persons, Marc Almond, and others. For such a packed lineup it's surprisingly a one-day festival (be prepared for lots of tricky set time conflicts) that happens on May 2 at the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The bill also features newer '80s influenced bands such as TR/ST, Black Marble, and Cold Cave. Presale tickets are available starting this Thursday, February 13, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and tickets go one sale this Friday, February 14, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. General admission tickets start at $135 and get more expensive over four tiers as more tickets are sold. There are also VIP tickets and Super VIP ones (which will run you $350). Fans can put $19.99 down and then make three more equal payments, if desired. Find out more info at the festival's website. Check out the full lineup below.
Cruel World Lineup:
Morrissey
Bauhaus
Blondie
Devo
Echo & The Bunnymen
The Psychedelic Furs
Violent Femmes
The Church
English Beat
Public Image Ltd.
Gary Numan
Marc Almond
She Wants Revenge
Blaqk Audio
TR/ST
Cold Cave
Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel
Berlin
Bad Manners
Missing Persons
London After Midnight
Drab Majesty
45 Grave
Christian Death
The Meteors
Black Marble
Sextile
Softkill
The KVB
(Via Stereogum)
