Crumb Share Video for New Song “Trophy”
This is the Band’s First Release Since 2019’s Jinx
Brooklyn-based rock band Crumb have shared a video for their new song “Trophy.” This marks the band’s first release of new music since their 2019 album Jinx. The video was directed by Haoyan of America and features animation by Truba Animation. You can watch it below.
The band consists of Lila Ramani (guitar, vocals), Jesse Brotter (bass, vocals), Brian Aronow (synth, saxophone), and Jonathan Gilad (drums).
